Why does the West appease the Arab Empire?
Israel becomes the utilitarian scapegoat in Chapter 11 of PAX ARABICA
PAX ARABICA is my groundbreaking new work exposing the Arab World for the colonial entity it is. As the chapters pass, we will be looking into the nature of this Empire, its Palestinian vanguard, its dictatorial fragility, the oppression and expulsion of its minorities, its denial of national self-determination and how Arabs have mistakenly turned to Islamism as an escape from imperial oppression. We will turn our regard to those brave few who have fought the imperial menace and consider how Israeli-Palestinian peace could come about in a post-imperial age.
IN CHAPTER 11, we consider the reasons why Pax Arabica’s human rights abuses are so appeased by the West at the same time as they endlessly assail their democratic, Middle Eastern ally Israel. Some Western thinkers may be enemies of Jewish State; yet more may be influenced by two millenia of antisemitism; but this chapter is tasked with pinpointing the most powerful explanation: Utilitarianism. Its effects are chilling: While Israel is thrown under a bus to appease the baying mob, Pax Arabica is left to continue with its expulsion of minorities and its Arabising supremacy over indigenous lands. Recommended reading for Starmer, Macron and Carney.
CHAPTERS (to date), available for paid subscribers:
Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!
Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism
Chapter 2: On the Vanguard
Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression
Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom”
Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery
Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid
Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities
Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing
Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference
Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language
[Image from Axios]
PAX ARABICA
CHAPTER 11: On appeasement
ISRAEL AS THE UTILITARIAN SCAPEGOAT
Leviticus 16:22. “Thus the goat shall carry on it all their iniquities to an inaccessible region; and the goat shall be set free in the wilderness.”
