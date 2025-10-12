PAX ARABICA is my groundbreaking new work exposing the Arab World for the colonial entity it is. As the chapters pass, we will be looking into the nature of this Empire, its Palestinian vanguard, its dictatorial fragility, the oppression and expulsion of its minorities, its denial of national self-determination and how Arabs have mistakenly turned to Islamism as an escape from imperial oppression. We will turn our regard to those brave few who have fought the imperial menace and consider how Israeli-Palestinian peace could come about in a post-imperial age.

IN CHAPTER 11, we consider the reasons why Pax Arabica’s human rights abuses are so appeased by the West at the same time as they endlessly assail their democratic, Middle Eastern ally Israel. Some Western thinkers may be enemies of Jewish State; yet more may be influenced by two millenia of antisemitism; but this chapter is tasked with pinpointing the most powerful explanation: Utilitarianism. Its effects are chilling: While Israel is thrown under a bus to appease the baying mob, Pax Arabica is left to continue with its expulsion of minorities and its Arabising supremacy over indigenous lands. Recommended reading for Starmer, Macron and Carney.

CHAPTERS (to date), available for paid subscribers:

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism

Chapter 2: On the Vanguard

Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression

Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom”

Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery

Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid

Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities

Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing

Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference

Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language

[Image from Axios]

PAX ARABICA

CHAPTER 11: On appeasement

ISRAEL AS THE UTILITARIAN SCAPEGOAT