Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Daniel Clarke-Serret's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret
Nov 27, 2024Edited

A VERY GENEROUS OFFER FOR THIS WEEK ONLY

Dear subscribers,

From email communications with a number of my subscribers, I am aware that a lot of you would like to become paid subscribers, but are unable to do so for financial reasons. Perhaps you are a pensioner on a tight budget or a teacher like myself that doesn't have a great deal of spare cash.

For that reason I have reduced the "annual plan" to 20 pounds sterling a year (the lowest possible), an offer I will leave in place for the coming week so that all subscribers can afford to become a full member.

I would respectfully ask those of you with greater means to pay the "Founder Member" fee which is set at 80 pounds sterling a year. You are free to pay a lower amount for that status, but please no lower than 60 pounds a year as I am trying to earn money from this venture.

I would like as many full, paid subscribers as possible with everyone paying what they can afford.

Many thanks,

Daniel

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
Nov 27, 2024

IMHO, to solve the violence issue at Demonstrations they should enact a law, whatever, to make it illegal to cover your face when demonstrating. This will result in a significant or perhaps a total end to the violence.

Instead, we are cowering to the haters and telling non-violent groups to not assemble.

This is the screwed up world we live in.

papa j

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