Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
41m

Here are some great reads about how students protesters have helped in changing the world:

• Student Resistance: A History of the Unruly Subject by Mark Edelman Boren

• Spying on Students: The FBI, Red Squads, and Student Activists in the 1960s South by Gregg L. Michel

• In Struggle: SNCC and the Black Awakening of the 1960s by Clayborne Carson

• Freedom Summer: The Savage Season That Made Mississippi Burn and Made America a Democracy by Bruce Watson

• Struggle for a Better South: The Southern Student Organizing Committee, 1964-1969 by Gregg Michel

• High School Students Unite!: Teen Activism, Education Reform, and FBI Surveillance in Postwar America by Aaron G. Fountain Jr.

• We Are Not Afraid: The Story of Goodman, Schwerner, and Chaney and the Civil Rights Campaign for Mississippi by Seth Cagin & Philip Dray

• The Sit-Ins: Protest & Legal Change in the Civil Rights Era by Christopher W. Schmidt

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
1h

👏👏👏 A phenomenal piece! Young people have always been at the forefront of making positive change in the world!

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