Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Village Idiot's avatar
Village Idiot
10h

The anger is justified. I'm starting to wonder if consumerist democracies- dependent as they are on the shifting opinions of their people- are incapable of principled action and holding steadfast to a cause.

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KLevinson's avatar
KLevinson
10h

Trump should never have started this because there was always zero chance that he would manage it competently and decisively.

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