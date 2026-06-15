I have restrained myself from commenting on the Iran War and for good reason. It was an American-led venture in the Middle East.

Now not wanting to generalise, but their track record hasn’t been all that good. I’m not talking here about the rights and wrongs of any particular military action but their ability to stay the course. Whether to have bombed Iran in the first place is a matter of contention, but if you’re going to do it, then see it out. Don’t stop until the nuclear programme is finished. Don’t stop until they can’t go ballistic. Don’t stop until the regime has been toppled.

Unfortunately, they just followed the script —starting just to stop again in typical embarrassing fashion. It was all so predictable. It was all so 21st Century. Who can forget Obama’s red lines in Syria? Or leading from the back in Libya? Or the pull-out from Afghanistan? It’s just one capitulation after another. Whether your first name is Barack, Joe or Donald, you’re as spineless as we’ve come to expect from America’s Presidents.

As the Iranian government demonstrates oh so well, it isn’t capability or expertise that wins the day, but sheer bloody-minded intransigence. If you can take the blows, the protests, destruction and assaults, and still live to fight another day, then you’ll make damn sure that your neighbours can’t.

Every other powerful nation in history has learnt to hold ground; to never give up in the face of military challengers. To stay for a century if need be. Yet America can’t stay put for even 20 years at most – 60 days if the oil price goes up. Her enemies know that and we know it too. It’s pathetic. It’s just one more day in the American-dominated century.

Let’s take aim at Uncle Sam’s unprecedented lack of resilience. The oil price spikes. SO BLOODY WHAT. In the age of climate change and ever more sophisticated technologies, many of us are buying hybrid or electric vehicles. My personal hybrid, middle of the range, is so fuel efficient that I spend less on petrol under the new prices than I used to with a Ford Fiesta during the oil slump. We are less and less dependent on oil, so why don’t we make it count –especially, as with Trump, when we don’t have to meet the voters again?

Yet one tiny bump in the road, so unsurprising, so foreseeable, and he’s out of there. Did he really expect to beat Iran in a day? Did he really think that they’d hang up their arms in surrender? Hadn’t he been watching Hamas’ complete disdain its own people, then expected their masters to be pushovers?

If he really wanted to defeat the regime, he should have tanked their economy, leaving its people with no choice but to take to the streets. He should have sent in commandos to extract the uranium. He should have done all in his power to demolish their ballistic missile programme. He should have developed cheap, but effective drone technology. He should have worked in lockstep with his Israeli and Gulf Arab partners. In short, he should have done some actual planning —instead of getting himself into a situation which he didn’t understand, then throwing his partners under the bus.

This isn’t a partisan point. Even if Trump were better read and had a library to match, I doubt he would have done any better. Just like Obama and Biden, he would have run away at the first opportunity. The only difference is that whilst they would have wasted time at the United Nations, he spent his inglorious hours playing golf.

It’s a systematic problem. Americans are never existentially under threat. Protected by two oceans and inheriting a continent of natural energy resources, they never have a need to go to war. Their army is a glorified toy set and their navy mere baubles for oversized egos. Meanwhile Israel and Ukraine and Taiwan and the Gulf States are fighting for their lives. Americans will never understand what that’s like. Which is why no President of any stripe or of any IQ will do what it takes to change the paradigm.

There are some positives to come out of the mess. The Iranian economy is in a worse state than ever and its people will soon return to the streets. The Jews and Persians are united in friendship, knowing that no other power on Earth will defend them. The Israelis and Gulf Arabs are united in necessity, knowing only together can they defend themselves. And all, Ukraine included, are aware they must become militarily independent from the USA.

And now, while Trump and the Democrats begin their electoral race to the bottom, we look disconsolately at the wreckage. The Afghan women abandoned, the Syrian Kurds betrayed, the despairing Persians imprisoned, the brave Israelis delegitimised and the West-facing UAE left to suffer what it must. All the while, Putin is “understood” and that disgusting fascist Erdogan is appeased. That is the old-new world order that the Americans have bequeathed us. And with all due respect —it can go fuck itself.

There’s been one positive: