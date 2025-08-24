It’s worth being a paid subscriber to Guerre and Shalom. You get unlimited access to exclusive self-published books (whether mine or those of others). You also have the opportunity to submit your own books/long essays for possible publication.

Today, we continue with my groundbreaking new work PAX ARABICA which exposes the Arab World for the colonial entity it is. Through 13 chapters, we will be looking into the nature of this Empire, its Palestinian vanguard, its dictatorial fragility, the oppression and expulsion of its minorities, its denial of national self-determination and how Arabs have mistakenly turned to Islamism as an escape from imperial oppression. We will turn our regard to those brave few who have fought the imperial menace and consider how Israeli-Palestinian peace could come about in a post-imperial age.

In chapter 1 (On Arab Imperialism), we brought the insidious Arab Empire into plain sight.

In chapter 2 (On the Vanguard), we exposed the self-declared “Vanguard of the Empire”, the Palestinian nation.

In chapter 3 (On Dictatorial Oppression), we explored the fragile dictatorial system ubiquitous throughout Pax Arabia.

In chapter 4 (On Islamist “Freedom”), we attended to the nefarious, totalitarian ideology of Islamism. We saw how the downtrodden, warring citizens of Pax Arabica have turned to political religion to “liberate” themselves from failed dictatorship.

Today, in chapter 5 (On the Fight against Islamism), we applaud the fightback against Islamism in its African borderlands. So buckle up and “All Eyes on Nigeria”…..

PAX ARABICA

CHAPTER 5: On the Fight against Islamism