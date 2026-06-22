Lebanon is a complex place, but the current situation is simple. Hezbollah are firing at Israel. Israel wants those rockets to stop. If and when they stop, the war will be over.

But the rockets aren’t stopping. They’ve been fired continuously since October 8th 2023 and they’re still being fired. The Lebanese State has done nothing. The Arab World has done nothing. The international community has done nothing. Therefore Israel has to do something. It must. Its Northern citizens demand it

Yet that something will fail. Israel bled and wept in Lebanon before and tragically, it will do so again. It may have no choice but to occupy the South of the country, to increase the distance between Israel and “the Party of Satan”. Yet this is a sticky plaster to cover a gaping wound. Hezbollah will continue to exist. It will continue to be funded by America (via Iran). Its rocket will become more sophisticated and more long range. Short of taking over Lebanon, the missile barrage will continue.

Yet occupation will lead to death. Israeli casualties everyday. The weeping of ever more Israeli mothers.

The IDF will evacuate Lebanese villages –only then can guerrilla warfare be mitigated. Yet it is no permanent solution. And it will bring predictable international opprobrium.

And that, my friends, is the crux of the matter. The failure of the international response. Israel can try its hardest in Lebanon —but hard won’t be enough. So long as the Iranian snake still lives, the barbarians will be funded. So long as they are funded, the rockets will continue. Trump’s Munich will merely perpetuate the problem.

Short of Iranian regime change, and in light of perpetual Israeli deaths, there was and is but one (theoretical) solution: an international force in the South that fights Hezbollah. But that was tried and it was called UNIFIL. It never engaged the terrorists. It never stopped the rockets. It was a monumental failure. Which is why again and again Israel is forced to intervene.

The international community lives in wonderland. They “believe” that Lebanon exists as a functioning State. They believe that UNIFIL can keep the peace. They believe that Hezbollah will comply with a ceasefire –or even disarm. And when these fantasies are exposed time and time again, they expect Israel to ignore the rocket fire and pretend along with them. This is unacceptable.

Israel cannot and must not accept continued rocket fire. It makes life in the North untenable. And with Israel being such a tiny country, that makes life in the State untenable. Israeli sovereignty is only a reality if its writ holds sway in all of the country.

And where would it end? First they would surrender in the North. Then along the Gaza border. Then below the Samarian hills. With Islamist entities surrounding the country, the entire country from Tel Aviv to Sderot would be unliveable. Israel would exist in name only.

The international community denies this. They live in Wonderland. That Hezbollah and a “democratic Egypt” and Palestinian-majority, “liberal Jordan” and a Hamas-run “State of Palestine” would simply disarm and agree to live in peace. That in all circumstances Israel should “be the adult” and live with barbarity.

This is unacceptable. Israel must fight for every inch of its territory or de facto it ceases to be. If the United Nations denies this reality, then it is they that have no right to exist.