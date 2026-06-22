Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Lamed Vovnik 36's avatar
Lamed Vovnik 36
11h

BRAVO!!!

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3h

Want to learn more about Lebanese history? Look no further than these volumes:

• Lebanon: A History, 600 - 2011 by William Harris

• A History of Modern Lebanon by Fawwaz Traboulsi

• Pity the Nation: The Abduction of Lebanon by Robert Fisk

• Pity the Nation: Lebanon at War by Robert Fisk

• Phoenicians: Lebanon's Epic Heritage by Sanford Holst

• Hezbollah: A Short History: Updated and Expanded Third Edition by Augustus Richard Norton

• Targeted: Beirut: The 1983 Marine Barracks Bombing and the Untold Origin Story of the War on Terror by Jack Carr & James M. Scott

• Beirut Rules: The Murder of a CIA Station Chief and Hezbollah's War Against America by Fred Burton & Samuel M. Katz

• U.S. Marines in Lebanon, 1982-1984 by Benis M. Frank

• When Reagan Sent In the Marines: The Invasion of Lebanon by Patrick J. Sloyan

• Peacekeepers at War: Beirut 1983―The Marine Commander Tells His Story by Timothy J. Geraghty

• 24 MAU 1983: A Marine Looks Back At The Peacekeeping Mission To Beirut, Lebanon by Glenn E. Dolphin

• Armies in Lebanon, 1982-84 (Men at Arms Series, 165) by Sam Katz & Lee E. Russell

• Tragedy of Lebanon: Christian Warlords, Israeli Adventurers, and American Bunglers by Jonathan Randal

• Beirut by Samir Kassir

• Lebanese Civil War: Volume 1 - The Israeli Invasion, 1982 (Middle East@War) by Sergio Santana & Tom Cooper

• Lebanese Civil War: Volume 2 - Quiet Before the Storm, 1978-1981 (Middle East@War) by Tom Cooper & Efim Sandler

• Lebanese Civil War: Volume 3: Moving to War, 4-7 June 1982 (Middle East@War) by Tom Cooper & Efim Sandler

• Lebanese Civil War: Volume 4 - The Showdown, 8-12 June 1982 (Middle East@War) by Tom Cooper & Efim Sandler

• A Short History of the Phoenicians: Revised Edition (Short Histories) by Mark Woolmer

• The Oxford Handbook of the Phoenician and Punic Mediterranean (OXFORD HANDBOOKS SERIES) by Carolina Lopez-Ruiz & Brian R. Dork

• Kahlil Gibran: A Biography by Mikhail Naimy

• The Complete Works of Kahlil Gibran: All poems and short stories (Global Classics) by Kahlil Gibran

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