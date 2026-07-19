Agency, Accountability & Responsibility apply to ALL geopolitical actors

You have just listened to Indictment 2 of Pure Jewish Anger: Palestinians are Human Beings, Therefore… Please spread widely.

Can I read the book? Yes. The full contents with links can be found here for paid subscribers:

Why the podcast form? As with the Biblical tradition that inspires this work, the indictments (chapters/poetry-prose) are designed to be read out loud and listened to.

What is the book about? Here’s a brief blurb: Channeling the moral force of the Biblical tradition, Pure Jewish Anger is a no-holds barred reaction to the post-October 7th landscape. The style and message are intertwined to deliver a stinging rebuke to a world where language has lost its meaning and truth has been replaced by power.

What are the main themes? They include truth-seeking, language corruption, the Jewish condition, Palestinian agency, international/far-left hypocrisy, existential solitude and honesty in international affairs. But it’s less what I say than how I say it!

Do you intend to seek a publisher for this work? The "Guerre and Shalom Publishing House” is the publisher. In the post-October 7th environment, there is no mainstream publishing which still exists for sane liberals and lovers of Zion. There are a few, independent right-wing Zionist publishers, but they don’t give you the freedom to speak about Israel’s current problematic government. In the absence of safe spaces for Liberal Zionists (and those of other dispositions that are against censorship), I have had to take up the publishing reins myself.

Why doesn’t the book just criticise the Palestinians, UN, the media, anti-Zionist activists and Western universities (as it does)? Aren’t you alienating your market by engaging in internal criticisms? I believe in the truth. This work is not a political polemic. It’s a serious piece of literature that gains its credibility through being an equal opportunities critic. It follows in the tradition of the Hebrew prophets (in style and content), who never let tribalism get in the way of an honest assessment of reality.

Isn’t poetry boring? No. It’s far more effective than prose for transmitting emotional force and thereby changing the predominant far-left narrative. See the preface and appendix of the book for more information.

I don’t get it. You slam the far-left narrative. You slam the Likud government. Are you right-wing, left-wing or what? I assess everything on the merits. If that means less paid subscribers, so be it. Truth is more important than money.

Will you self-publish on Amazon? No. This work will be exclusively available on Guerre and Shalom as a) Amazon is no way for authors to actually make some money and b) Guerre and Shalom IS the publisher. Paid subscriptions are the entrance fee. Founder members who would like a pdf, paper version need only ask.