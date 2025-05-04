[Image: Ça va Manu? President Macron is unhappy with the teenager’s register.]

From pretentiousness to laziness

Accents are an interesting business. In the eyes of many, they are a symbol of authenticity. They show where you come from and who you really are. To speak in tones other than your own is to be considered as mere acting, putting on a show.

The modern gurus, the students of Jung, command us to find our individual uniqueness. And having found it, they demand that we embrace it: fanatically and dogmatically. In that search for our genuine nature; in that quest for true discovery; the accent is an indispensable piece of the puzzle. To put on a twang is to mask one’s soul with the clothing of dishonesty. Such sentiments must have issued from the North; be that North America or the North of England. Because down where the pastures are green and the Thames flows serenely, we have many voices; all authentic and continually multitasking.

The Southern voice is a spectrum from pretentiousness to laziness; it's deciding with whom to fit in. Each accent has its benefits and disadvantages. Each creates barriers with some and opens doors with others. At one end of the fulcrum one finds what I shall describe as Low English. Its most common vessels are nouveau riche Essex man and modern Eliza Cockney girl; but even those that live far from Central London and the genteel uplands of Clacton-upon-Sea have the Low English hammer within their toolbox. High English is best represented by the late Queen. Such extremes of Empire era poshness are hard to find in the modern epoch; even Prince William struggles to be anything other than a common man. However, I say that it's a spectrum: each of us are a Clark Kent with a Superman hiding beneath. We have a default somewhere along the line, but our rarely seen secret weapon lies somewhere within the armoury. When the need arises, we act.

One should not regard the terms Low English and High English as casting judgement upon the speaker. Low does imply among the dirt as high does not suggest among the angels. Each has its purpose and its place.

High English:

Low English:

Communicating tu and vous

All those acquainted with the romance languages are aware of the different forms of expression depending on the audience of the speaker. Tu and Vous; both are appropriate in their place. If you are barely acquainted with listener; if you are conversing with the President of the Republic; if you are speaking to an elder or a person in a position of esteem; if you are pronouncing a speech to the educated: in these situations and more only vous would be appropriate. Yet that very same person would return home and speak with the familiar tu to his children. It is not the pretensions of the speaker that determines their register, rather the situation and the purpose of speech. Vous is polite, tu is friendly. Vous sets you above, tu removes the barriers with those below. Good manners is situation dependent.

In Southern England, we are not blessed with such an intricate language. Other languages may distinguish between male and female speakers, masculine and feminine objects and above all between politeness and familiarity. You have many Yous but we have just one. Shorn of the linguistic working material to pronounce one’s purpose, the speaker is left with word choice, structures and, importantly, accent. Accent is not authenticity: that is a misrepresentation. Rather accent is the key to appropriateness and understanding.

Now, to be clear, if I, in my podcasts, were to start putting on a deep south twang or an Irish brogue; or if I were to engage the calming tones of an Edinburgh housekeeper; then my accent would ring false. I would be acting in the most pejorative sense of the term. Each of those alternative English accents have a completely different phonetic structure. My colleague from Sheffield pronounces the oo in book in an entirely different way to us Thames Valley dwellers. So to speak with his voice would be to deliberately manipulate my own.

But like the cockney and the King, I'm merely on a spectrum of phonetic equivalence. The cockney chooses to swallow his phonemes whereas the King pronounces them with precision; the only difference between the two accents is laziness. In order to speak with speed and “how’s your father” wit, the traditional Londoner drops the more cumbersome vowels - those that require deliberateness in order to be fully vocalized - and races from consonant to consonant. The Monarch, by contrast, sacrifices time for perfect pronunciation of every phoneme.

How to choose an accent

So when should one be quasi-posh and when should one be quasi-Eliza Doolittle; if not reaching their vocal extremes, at least being one level removed? It depends. Do you choose tu or do you choose vous? Do you pronounce every vowel deliberately or do you prioritize speed and familiarity? The answer should be as clear as a Frenchman's grammatical school lesson.

If you're with friends, family, children, people with whom you are trying to establish a rapport, then wisdom dictates that you should remove as many barriers as possible. Humour never came from stiffness. When I teach young children, I'm quick to cockney it up, in order to set myself up as friendly, engaging and on their level. When I'm with my daughter, I'm Bert from Mary Poppins with greater accuracy. But when I'm trying to be clear and communicate complexity, then logic demands precision. The audience should be able to hear precisely what I’m saying, especially including those that come from foreign shores. I need to slow down, avoid swallowing my vowels and intonate deliberately. As for the singer who must focus on the vowels to ensure vocal clarity, so for the accomplished speaker or trainer. It is High English that favours these situationally-dependent traits. It is High English that communicates vous.

But more than mere sound, accent affects vocabulary. Low English is more direct, familiar and friendly. And when speaking in a Low English accent, your brain automatically uses a lexicon which engages the interlocutor and encourages humour. In my experience, I have found that one’s grey matter responds to subtle direction: It understands the subliminal message of using a more informal tone and delves deep into the memory archives to retrieve long-disregarded witticisms.

But negatively, and especially when talking on controversial issues, the directness of your vocabulary will alienate others, making you seem opinionated and dismissive of alternative views. When angry cockneys speak of Islamist immigration, their Low English tones make them appear thuggish and intolerant, whereas Christopher Hitchens, relating almost precisely the same message about political Islam, comes across as intelligent, thoughtful and understanding of complexity. This isn't the case of snobbishness, but rather that the High English speaking brain encourages more equivocal linguistic fillers of the type one might say, it could be considered, in my judgment, possibly, it would be fair to say that; phrases that seem somewhat distant and out of place when seeking to assimilate into everyday conversation. Even where one's message is far from indeterminate, the use of appropriate High English language gives the appearance of showing respect to others. The very quality that makes Low English so much better for making friends - directness - is precisely what makes it inappropriate for talking about immigration. The talented Southern English speaker will use tu when required and vous likewise.

The importance of adaptability

To emphasise, the accent is not merely a voice, but a linguistic subculture. Through a life of reading, film and diverse exposure, your brain has been acculturated to all matter of forms and expressions. It can speak like a Prince or a pauper, with all the attendant benefits and disadvantages. When it dives into deep memory storage, it retrieves both the gems and the embarrassments. The same fishing net that makes the commoner cool gathers the plastic pollution of like and innit, linguistic poison to the professor who wishes to be taken seriously. Similarly, the same vessel that catches pretentiousness and elitism makes the speaker flow with the cadences of Shakespeare and the poetic vocabulary of an English Voltaire. The accent selected is the gear which engages all: sound, appearance, reputation, beauty, cordiality, cadence, approachability, friendliness and professionalism.

Yet the accent is but one, albeit crucial, technique in the armory. Not only cadence may be altered but pitch. When teaching the youngest of children I am wont to speak in a high pitch tone, mimicking - consciously or unconsciously - the sotte voce tones of a female nursery teacher. Now an octave higher, the attention of the energy-filled children is assured. Indeed, noting that my Yorkshire-born colleague has an accent which encourages higher pitch, and seeing the remarkable behavioral effect it has on his students, I am often influenced into assimilating his Sheffield sounds. How remarkable it is that with a higher voice and a Northern cadence, the children are excited to listen! But when recording podcasts or appearing in videos, there is a different prerogative: namely to be clear, expressive, deliberate in pace and hypnotic in effect. You want the listener to learn willingly. You want them to understand what you're saying!

Accent, vocabulary, speed and pitch: all these are connected and must be adapted to the situation.

Finding your “authentic self”

It was somewhat unfortunate that I grew up in an age of hyper individualism; an era where self help books claimed that one must find one's true self. “We must respect all accents,” they said. “You should be proud of where you came from”. All true to an extent, but it in no way expresses the subtleties of expression and the exigences of communication. You see, my “problem” is that my native, “authentic” accent is posh. And I have the video evidence to prove it! Home videos filmed at 10 years of age show that there are no limits to how upper class you can sound even when you grew up in a semi-detached house. This could of course be explained by my county of providence, the Royal County, where the monarch dwells and the Etonians study. Here, it is said, that Berkshire plums are the native fruit and prime ministers germinate by the bucket load. Yet neither my friends, my parents nor my brother sound as I. I am my “unique self”. But as I grew, I had to adapt to the social situation and year after assimilating year, the innits and y’know what I mean chickens came home to roost. Thus my authentic accent and my general usage asset are distinct. When you come from Berkshire, being who you authentically are is quite separate from being who you generally are.

If I were to return to being a pure upper class sounding, lower class earning, teacher, it would be rather alienating to others. If, however, I were to continue using a mixed accent, I would manage to achieve the unfortunate alchemy of being both uncool and uneducated. The Covid year made apparent the balance that needed to be struck. It put the lie to “authenticity”. When listening to my voice in pre-prepared lessons for the children, I realized that I hated my “not one or the other” voice and a measured degree of “poshness” would allow me to be clear and precise. Then through teaching English in Spanish academies and instructing young children on standard phonetics, I relearned how to pronounce my vowels. I discovered that posh and cockney is merely a stylistic decision between extending and cutting off one's long repressed vowels. And authenticity was a lie that was holding me back.

I soon began to understand that what was true for English was equally true in other tongues. I observed that in Zaragoza I was wont to swallow my ados (terminado, encontrado…), while in Seville I would cut off the final letters with relish. Even in Spain, I would adapt to the people around me and to situational appropriateness. In France too, I would benefit from the insight of adaptability. Valuing the power of slang and modern innovations to improve approachability in their moment, I would nonetheless conservatively maintain the acquis of beautiful traditional French pronunciation when reciting poetry and reading essays. Be it in French, English or Spanish, there is a hidden philosophy of tu and vous to which one would be wise to adhere.

So when you listen to my podcasts, don’t think about who I really am. There is no “real me”, “authentic self” or “genuine disposition”. I am many things to as many people as the situation necessitates. To read a poetic 18th century essay like Chas and Dave would be his foolish as singing Chas and Dave like the Earl of Stockton. We are many things, in ourselves as varied as the human race entire. It is by embracing our own diversity that we find unity. And in that statement we happen upon the “authentic truth”.

