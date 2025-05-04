Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Its really interesting reading about accents from Europeans. Here in the US we have accents but that is mainly a geographic things, not an indication of poshness. Someone in Boston who is poor and who had very little education is going to sound the same as a Kennedy. And those of us from NYC, have a decidedly NY accent. (For some reason even though I grew up down south I still sound like I am from the Bronx)The only reason Hollywood chose to push the midwest accent in film was simply because it was bland. The words were better understood by everyone. That has become the quintessential American accent. But it really doesnt mean anything in the course of our culture.

Now as far as that little tu-vous issue with Macron. I watched the video. The thousands of comments actually showed either a disdain for Macron or a complete misunderstanding of French culture. You do not "tutoyer " anyone you do not know well, and always "vouvoyer" those in authority- teachers, police, doctors etc. That child knew exactly what he was doing and was totally disrespectful. You dont have to like Macron to understand that the child was being a little shit as teenagers often do out of trying to push boundaries or thinking they are funny.

Little story- and yes I am full of stories. Yiddish has the same thing as french. Once when my grandmother was newly married, her father-in-law was visiting my grandparent's apartment, she used the familiar version of "you" with him, without saying a word, he promptly left their house because of her disrespect. (not that the man actually was entitled to any respect, long story about him abandoning his family for over a decade back in Russia.)

Daniel, your reflections on accent as register, not essence, prompted a familiar ache.

In Spain, accent remains not just an index of origin but a cipher for respectability. I’ve been treated more courteously in Barcelona speaking English than I have when speaking Andalusian Spanish. Not because the content changed, only the code.

This isn’t new. When Antonio de Nebrija -- yes, a proud son of Lebrija -- authored the first grammar of a modern European language, his detractors didn’t argue with his intellect, only with his accent. How could an Andalusian presume to write a "Gramática del Castellano"? The implication was that form invalidated content, that phonetics could sabotage thought.

I’ve lived in the UK for most of my life now, and I’ve grown accustomed to dialect as identity, as texture, even as charm. But in Spain, accent still acts as a kind of social shibboleth, less a spectrum than a border checkpoint. "Seseo" is mocked, "ceceo" pathologised. Even the elision of final consonants, which to me evokes something warm and fluid and alive, is often heard as lazy or unserious.

I was raised a proud "seseísta", then through radio diction training steered toward a so-called neutral Spanish. Under pressure, though, my speech doesn’t simplify. It fractures. I start "ceceando" by mistake, caught in the crossfire of competing norms.

You write eloquently about "tu" and "vous", and the English speaker’s lack of such tools. In Spain, we do have that axis "tú" and "usted", but it’s complicated. As an Andalusian, I never quite warmed to "vosotros". It always felt like a transplant from another Spain. We had our own way: "ustedes estáis", not "ustedes están". Not out of formality, but out of continuity. An older, purer thread of the language, unbothered by the afrancesado reforms that passed through Madrid. It isn’t hierarchy. It’s heritage.

You propose that accent is adaptability. I agree. But in some places, it is also performance under scrutiny. I no longer believe in linguistic authenticity as some fixed truth, but I do believe in the reality of how people treat you when you sound a certain way.

And that, in the end, is what shapes us.

