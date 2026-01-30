Guerre and Shalom

Anyone who really thought that MBS was going to make peace with Israel needs to give up the MENA expert card. Me, the senior citizen housewife, argued that no way would KSA do that, their entire existence is due to Wahhabism and Wahhabism is as bad as the ayatollahs. The US got played and played by an expert.

The UAE will continue with the Abraham Accords as long as it is economically viable. They, unlike KSA, want to be a global hub and in today's world to do that, you need Israeli tech and Israeli know how. And yes KSA thinks its can right itself economically without Israel, MBS is turning to China. One tyrant embrace another to stay relevant. This is the way they have always acted. During WW2 they sided with the allies, but had strong ties to the nazis. Never forget that. Nothing in their society has changed.

But if Israel ever loses ground and is seen as weak the UAE will also turn on the accords. The weak man does not survive in MENA.

