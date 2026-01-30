The Abraham Accords are on life support, dying painfully in the morgue of once hopeful peace plans. It is the “honour” of Saudi Arabia to perform the last rites.

“How very dare you?!” they all cry in unison, for didn’t the Abraham Accords survive the fire of the Gaza War, not one of the signatories pulling their embassies from Tel Aviv? That is true. I accept a point well made. But the Abraham Accords weren’t predicated on Palestine, at least not in the eyes of ruling elites. Having declared an irritant the whole spectre of Palestinian rejectionism, they instead made history on two foundational pillars. The first was economics; the need to wean the region off oil. The second was fear of Iran.

The former remains important, but it has never been enough to prevent hostility in the past, so how will it hold the fort now? The second is weakening in influence along with the Ayatollahs. As the era of the Shia Crescent crashes to a close, the result won’t be peace, but war from another hater’s gun. Now with greater room for manoeuvre, the Arab powers (bar the mercantile and tolerance-embracing UAE and the not-particularly Arab Morocco) will no longer feel the need to cleave themselves to Israel. Indeed it is irony of ironies that Iran’s weakness - its utter demolition at the hands of Israel and its own people - that will lead to the resumption of long-terminated hostilities. The Infinite Game is back.

Let us make a not particularly dangerous prediction, that the natural order of things will return to normal. A solid Israel-Iran alliance based on two and a half millenia of shared bonds, and an impeccable Arab, imperial bloc bent on ideological hatred over progress.

The reign of Shia absolutism has been an aberration, an uncomfortable diversion from the laws of nature; as if the Sun, in a fit of pique, decided for no apparent reason to divert from its axis. It horrified us, but we breathe a sigh of relief once more as apocalypse is averted. With our star back in its place, Venus can return to inhospitability and Pluto can resume its cold diplomacy. The planets can recommence their own contradictory paths, no longer needing to unite against the common threat.

Of course, if the solar system could work as one, what a better space we could achieve! Barbecues on Jupiter and interfaith on Mars. Yet nature doesn’t bend to desire –at least not without a paradigm shift.

That Saudi Arabia needs to diversify is not up for debate. In an era without oil, it will face its doom, that is unless it dramatically turns a page and embraces innovation. Yet the need to share, to trade, to allow free discourse; the need to join in union with Israel; will never be enough. The Ottomans limped on in terminal decline. The Muslim Empires of old uninnovated themselves to death. Their officials weren’t stupid. Neither is MBS. But economic reality is insufficient to overturn centuries of religious-inspired imperialism. The Al Sauds will play with common sense fire at their own peril.

I can hear the objection to my thesis already. Aren’t the Arab powers acting in competition, not unison? Aren’t the once united Gulf States in disunited conflict, reeling over differences in Somaliland, South Yemen and Sudan? So much is true, and it wouldn’t be the first time. Who can forget the Qatar diplomatic crisis of 2017-21, where the GCC powers blockaded their then unloved desert neighbour?

Yet one must never conflate the competition between nationless states - an elite project, animated by elite concerns - and the desires of street-level Arab peoples, which continue to be dominated by the lust for imperial conformity. MBS may desire economic peace with all his heart, but he is a dictator without power. It is the people that rule the streets and they want one thing above all; a uniform, pan-Arab, borderless empire where minorities bend the knee or are else expunged.

Zionism is the issue that may never be forgotten. And I say Zionism, not Palestine, advisedly. For the “brotherly” interest of the Arabs towards their brethren can be seen at this very moment in Sudan, Yemen and Syria. The Palestinians are, no doubt, viewed with similar “compassion”. But, as the vanguard they are useful. They are the Trojan House to bring down the enemy of Arabism. They are the violent answer to national heterogeneity.

The Arab leaders despise Palestinian rejectionism. For MBS, they’re an irritant. For MBZ they’re a pain. For Anwar Sadat, his rebellion meant death. Yet the leaders don’t rule. They follow. Or else maintain unpopularity with an iron stick. Where they are weak, they must cleave to Palestine. Where they are strong, they rebel, but with paranoia. For to abandon the Palestinian issue, they risk ignominy; they risk the violent uprising of their subjects, weaned on decade after decade of imperial hatred.

It is indeed a foolish mistake to speak of dictatorship; to believe that the Arab leadership act without representation. Rather they are democracies, elevated with one purpose alone: To bring down the borders of Sykes-Picot and recreate a uniform world of Arab homogeneity. Some may wish for overt religion: others are merely inspired by its undertones. (That is the nature of their democratic debate.) Yet all, nearly all, at least practically all of the ordinary Arab people and their intellectuals are offended by the ever reducing examples of non-subservience in the region: the Kurds, the Druze, the Africans and above all Israel. They can go without bread, but not without pride.

This is an error that so many Western policy makers are doomed to repeat. Even Trump. Even the American and Israeli right. The Arab World will never sign away its right to antisemitism; not because the leaders don’t want otherwise but rather because they are bound to democracy –their people believe in Arab Imperialism and will murder their rulers to maintain it. The difference between Western and Arab democracy is not the need for popular will, but rather the means to achieve transition. Here we use the ballot box. There they use assassination.

Thus with the Iranian threat less hanging over his shoulder; with Hezbollah tamed, Hamas decimated and Trump transactional; MBS has “no other choice”. He must embark on the path of least resistance and return to the tried and tested path of Zionist-baiting antisemitism.

MBZ will of course try to hold the line in UAE. His economic success appears sufficient to keep the wolves at bay. But they are there and they are waiting. If failure in South Yemen is met with failure throughout the Orient, then “the people” may be emboldened to reassert themselves.

For the moment though, UAE remains standing. And Morocco proclaimed independence from Pax Arabica long ago. But beyond these holdouts, the future looks grim. American finite-gamism will never triumph over failed Arabism: sun-scorched starvation would be preferable in “the people’s” eyes to humiliated defeat. God promised them everything and he must be vindicated.

So we return to my thesis: the change the Middle East needs isn’t high-level diplomacy and economic accord (though they would be welcomed). It needs a paradigm shift: from pan-Arab imperialism to the genuine nation state. From enforced homogeneity to the diversity that once was the Middle East. Peace may come, but as in any “democracy”, that will only be once the people have decided it. As of yet, hate is winning every ballot.

