Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
1h

RIP Jane Goodall (1934-2025) 🇬🇧❤️🌸🌺💐🕯️🕊️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture