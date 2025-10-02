[Editor: My friend and mentor Peter Biro speaks about his friend and mentor Jane Goodall who passed away yesterday at the age of 91. Peter is the Chair Emeritus of the Jane Goodall Institute (Global), a worldwide NGO founded by this distinguished primatologist, conservationist, animal rights campaigner, humanitarian and UN Messenger for Peace. Her discoveries about chimpanzees “upended everything people thought they knew about animal behaviour” (CBC).]

With my hero, mentor and dearest friend in Toronto just three weeks ago. Justice, humanity and NATURE HERSELF have lost a giant and a champion. We are crestfallen today at the news of her passing, but I can assure everyone that Jane left us on her own terms, with fire in her belly and with hope for humankind and for the world. She was a missionary for nature until her last breath. It is now up to each of us to carry the torch and to make a positive difference in our own lives and in the world.

On 1st October, I appeared on CBC Radio’s AS IT HAPPENS to speak about this unique treasure of a human being. Scientist, primatologist, ethologist, humanitarian, peace-builder and humble servant of and to, and tireless advocate for, NATURE.

In her memory, please consider supporting The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada.

The link to the CBC interview (audio and transcript) is here.