[EDITOR’S FOREWORD: Guerre and Shalom welcomes Israeli thinker, writer and former Knesset member Einat Wilf to respond to the latest UN Resolution on two States.]
The UN General Assembly’s decision on two states with a “right of return” is, in effect, a decision for two Arab states. For anyone who mistakenly thought this was a vision of peace, a true achievement, or Arab and global unity around a positive vision—well, it isn’t. There is nothing here to celebrate.
Even if the resolution includes words about Palestine without Hamas and condemnation of the massacre, in the end it preserves the very idea in whose name the massacre was carried out—the idea of “return.” Moreover, in Article 39, it even “reiterates,” almost casually, the so-called “right of return” (even though no such right exists, and Resolution 194 does not speak of such a right). By doing so, it essentially cancels out all the preceding clauses and all the nice wording that came before it.
The reason Adi Schwartz and I have devoted years to studying the “return” ethos in the construction of Palestinian identity—which reflects their ongoing commitment to the negation of Zionism (in our books The War of Return and its update October Return)—is because it is the clearest and most reliable test to determine whether the Arabs of Gaza, the West Bank, and the millions in Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon truly intend to end the century-long war against Zionism and live alongside a Jewish state, rather than on its ruins.
Palestinian leaders can say, and indeed do say, “two states,” and we, ever naïve, assume that one of those two is meant to be the Jewish state. But if you press further and ask them about their stance on the “right of return,” their answer is always, without exception, that the “right of return” is “sacred, non-negotiable, and belongs personally to every Palestinian across generations.” The implication is that, given the millions who claim to hold this “right,” the only “two states” being discussed are: an Arab state in Gaza and the West Bank without Jews, and another Arab state with a Jewish minority (unlikely to last long…).
Unfortunately, the Arab-Palestinian position on the “right of return” is not a “symbolic” issue or a matter for negotiation—that is the Western interpretation (westplaining). In the 1990s one could still believe it was a bargaining position that would be moderated in exchange for a state, compensation, or a “symbolic return.” But after the issue has been tested multiple times in negotiations and unilateral withdrawals, and as it becomes clear that time and again the Palestinians prefer to forgo an actual state in hand in favor of “return” in theory, then sadly, one must take them at their word and acknowledge the consistency with which they act to realize that goal.
Finally, those who truly want peace (those who want endless war—well, in that, the Palestinians are reliable partners) must act with a sober understanding of the other side. We must not project our wishes onto them, but recognize that the conflict always was and remains—especially in the land between the river and the sea—exactly as the British Foreign Secretary observed in February 1947: between Jews who want a state and Arabs who want the Jews not to have one. Therefore, to genuinely reach peace, we must understand that the conflict will only end on the day the Palestinians adopt a vision of living alongside the Jewish state, not instead of it. That is what must be pursued, however long it takes.
👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌🎉🎉🎉 Thank you to the great Einat Wilf for calling out how nonsensical this vote for a two-state solution in the UN is! This is a tour de force of an article! It is also all absolutely true! This is a purely symbolic vote that means absolutely nothing. There is zero chance of a two-state solution coming anytime soon nor should there be. Who would rule a Palestinian state if were created today? Fatah and Hamas. So the state would either be a corrupt kleptocracy or an Islamist theocracy. The new state would be racked by poverty, unemployment, food insecurity, crime, and drug dealing. It would need a massive infusion of international aid and Israel’s help to do the simplest things like the PA does now. It would execute LGBTQ+ people, women would be chattel, Christians and blacks people would face systemic discrimination, open slavery would be practiced, children would be forced to help dig terror tunnels, and Jews would be barred from obtaining citizenship. There is NO Palestinian “right or return.” The millions of Palestinians who live around the globe have no right to return to Israel.
“The right or return” is pure fiction. Could a more moderate form of it be allowed someday? Sure. But the full right or return for all Palestinians to Israel? No way Jose! By the way, Palestinians who were born after 1948 are NOT refugees only their grandparents can be considered such. As Einat said in her classic book, the right of return is a terrible idea that blocked the pathway to peace and the West should indulge it no longer. I always hear about Palestinians “having the keys to their houses.” That is very sad but A) The Arab countries caused the Nakba not Israel. B) Most of them will never get to return and that’s how it is. Returning to a theoretical Palestinian state, it’d be a safe haven for terrorist troupe like Hezbollah, the Houthis, Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and Boko Haram. It would be a HUGE national security threat to Israel, the Gulf States, Egypt, Jordan, the West, and the United States.
The United Nations is corrupt, antisemitic, anti-Israel, and desperately needs a reformation. They don’t seem to understand there is nothing to even make a Palestinian state with. There is no one Israel could negotiate with. In my opinion, here is what must be done. Israel and the United States will publicly reject this vote and call it out for the farce it is. Israel should annex Gaza, assert full sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, reoccupy Southern Lebanon, and with the Egyptian government’s permission, have a buffer zone in the Sinai. Israel will liberate the Temple Mount from Jordan in a lightning raid akin to the one they did at Entebbe in 1978. They will then open it up for all religions to pray there. Israel will expand its settlements in East Jerusalem and develop the Galilee, the Negev and the Golan Heights.
All Palestinians living in Gaza and Judea and Samaria will be given Israeli citizenship, voting rights and representation in the Knesset. The United States and Israel will publicly reject a full right or return for Palestinians to Israel. The United States will lead an effort in the UN to rescind this resolution and put political and economic pressure on nations that won’t comply. Britain, France and Germany will wake up and sign defense pacts with Israel. All three nations will publicly denounce the right or return and the two-state solution. The Palestinians under their current leadership don’t want a state of their own, they want to destroy the Jewish one.