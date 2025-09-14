Guerre and Shalom

Noah Otte
6h

👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌🎉🎉🎉 Thank you to the great Einat Wilf for calling out how nonsensical this vote for a two-state solution in the UN is! This is a tour de force of an article! It is also all absolutely true! This is a purely symbolic vote that means absolutely nothing. There is zero chance of a two-state solution coming anytime soon nor should there be. Who would rule a Palestinian state if were created today? Fatah and Hamas. So the state would either be a corrupt kleptocracy or an Islamist theocracy. The new state would be racked by poverty, unemployment, food insecurity, crime, and drug dealing. It would need a massive infusion of international aid and Israel’s help to do the simplest things like the PA does now. It would execute LGBTQ+ people, women would be chattel, Christians and blacks people would face systemic discrimination, open slavery would be practiced, children would be forced to help dig terror tunnels, and Jews would be barred from obtaining citizenship. There is NO Palestinian “right or return.” The millions of Palestinians who live around the globe have no right to return to Israel.

“The right or return” is pure fiction. Could a more moderate form of it be allowed someday? Sure. But the full right or return for all Palestinians to Israel? No way Jose! By the way, Palestinians who were born after 1948 are NOT refugees only their grandparents can be considered such. As Einat said in her classic book, the right of return is a terrible idea that blocked the pathway to peace and the West should indulge it no longer. I always hear about Palestinians “having the keys to their houses.” That is very sad but A) The Arab countries caused the Nakba not Israel. B) Most of them will never get to return and that’s how it is. Returning to a theoretical Palestinian state, it’d be a safe haven for terrorist troupe like Hezbollah, the Houthis, Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and Boko Haram. It would be a HUGE national security threat to Israel, the Gulf States, Egypt, Jordan, the West, and the United States.

The United Nations is corrupt, antisemitic, anti-Israel, and desperately needs a reformation. They don’t seem to understand there is nothing to even make a Palestinian state with. There is no one Israel could negotiate with. In my opinion, here is what must be done. Israel and the United States will publicly reject this vote and call it out for the farce it is. Israel should annex Gaza, assert full sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, reoccupy Southern Lebanon, and with the Egyptian government’s permission, have a buffer zone in the Sinai. Israel will liberate the Temple Mount from Jordan in a lightning raid akin to the one they did at Entebbe in 1978. They will then open it up for all religions to pray there. Israel will expand its settlements in East Jerusalem and develop the Galilee, the Negev and the Golan Heights.

All Palestinians living in Gaza and Judea and Samaria will be given Israeli citizenship, voting rights and representation in the Knesset. The United States and Israel will publicly reject a full right or return for Palestinians to Israel. The United States will lead an effort in the UN to rescind this resolution and put political and economic pressure on nations that won’t comply. Britain, France and Germany will wake up and sign defense pacts with Israel. All three nations will publicly denounce the right or return and the two-state solution. The Palestinians under their current leadership don’t want a state of their own, they want to destroy the Jewish one.

