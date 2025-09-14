[EDITOR’S FOREWORD: Guerre and Shalom welcomes Israeli thinker, writer and former Knesset member Einat Wilf to respond to the latest UN Resolution on two States.]

The UN General Assembly’s decision on two states with a “right of return” is, in effect, a decision for two Arab states. For anyone who mistakenly thought this was a vision of peace, a true achievement, or Arab and global unity around a positive vision—well, it isn’t. There is nothing here to celebrate.

Even if the resolution includes words about Palestine without Hamas and condemnation of the massacre, in the end it preserves the very idea in whose name the massacre was carried out—the idea of “return.” Moreover, in Article 39, it even “reiterates,” almost casually, the so-called “right of return” (even though no such right exists, and Resolution 194 does not speak of such a right). By doing so, it essentially cancels out all the preceding clauses and all the nice wording that came before it.

The reason Adi Schwartz and I have devoted years to studying the “return” ethos in the construction of Palestinian identity—which reflects their ongoing commitment to the negation of Zionism (in our books The War of Return and its update October Return)—is because it is the clearest and most reliable test to determine whether the Arabs of Gaza, the West Bank, and the millions in Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon truly intend to end the century-long war against Zionism and live alongside a Jewish state, rather than on its ruins.

Palestinian leaders can say, and indeed do say, “two states,” and we, ever naïve, assume that one of those two is meant to be the Jewish state. But if you press further and ask them about their stance on the “right of return,” their answer is always, without exception, that the “right of return” is “sacred, non-negotiable, and belongs personally to every Palestinian across generations.” The implication is that, given the millions who claim to hold this “right,” the only “two states” being discussed are: an Arab state in Gaza and the West Bank without Jews, and another Arab state with a Jewish minority (unlikely to last long…).

Unfortunately, the Arab-Palestinian position on the “right of return” is not a “symbolic” issue or a matter for negotiation—that is the Western interpretation (westplaining). In the 1990s one could still believe it was a bargaining position that would be moderated in exchange for a state, compensation, or a “symbolic return.” But after the issue has been tested multiple times in negotiations and unilateral withdrawals, and as it becomes clear that time and again the Palestinians prefer to forgo an actual state in hand in favor of “return” in theory, then sadly, one must take them at their word and acknowledge the consistency with which they act to realize that goal.

Finally, those who truly want peace (those who want endless war—well, in that, the Palestinians are reliable partners) must act with a sober understanding of the other side. We must not project our wishes onto them, but recognize that the conflict always was and remains—especially in the land between the river and the sea—exactly as the British Foreign Secretary observed in February 1947: between Jews who want a state and Arabs who want the Jews not to have one. Therefore, to genuinely reach peace, we must understand that the conflict will only end on the day the Palestinians adopt a vision of living alongside the Jewish state, not instead of it. That is what must be pursued, however long it takes.

