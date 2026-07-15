Winton House, Holyport College, named after righteous of the nations Sir Nicholas

Traditionally the employer gives the reference (and hopefully that will continue (!)), but today, the roles are reversed. I am writing in praise of Holyport College, a unique school that puts education first.

When we speak of schools, we do so through categories: private schools, grammar schools, comprehensive schools. Schools from the country and schools from the city. School of the State and schools for the privileged. Holyport breaks through these boundaries to create a set of its own imagination. Unique, singular, unprecedented: you choose the adjective; all will be equally apt.

The school is everything and all at once, with the impurities sieved out for greatest effect. It’s a State boarding school that’s partnered with Eton, the most famous secondary college in the world. Students are from all backgrounds; local, national and from abroad; varied in home income, diverse in ethnicity. The class sizes are small, the atmosphere is tranquil and the behaviour exemplary. Technology is used to the greatest effect. It’s a teacher’s dream.

But not only for the teachers. For the students, this is a world of life-changing experience. Not a week goes by without trips to here and excursions to there and concerts where we stand. Extracurricular is a way of life: Classical Latin learning. Celebrity talks. Weekly rowing on Eton’s lake. Sports days on those storied playing fields.

Let me remind the reader that this is a State school. A school conceived by parents around a dinner table. A vision of private-public partnership for the benefit of our children. It was the insistence that no two schools should be the same; designed from the centre, equal in appearance and values. Instead it is the community that makes the school; the opportunities afforded by living here, now and in this place. It is a rejection of the identikit model.

Yet it also rejects aspersions: that State schools are “bad”, second class and to be avoided; that money is the route to education. Rather it shows the middle path, where those who can, support those who need; in partnership and for the benefit of all concerned. That privilege can catalyse the entire local community. That what we share can raise all boats without destroying the fleet’s flagship.

Holyport is the rebuke to the planners: to the men in Whitehall who design an equal vision of blandness; to Le Corbusier and his clique who know better than us. It demands equality of opportunity, but through a little-tried method: partnership, good will and - yes, to an extent - noblesse oblige. It is an example to the world precisely because it is unreplicable.

It was an honour to work here; if only for a maternity leave; if only for 7 months –and this was no happenstance nor serendipity. It was chosen. When I saw the advertisement, the prospectus, the school in all its digital magnificence, I knew I had to apply. I knew that the school was special and aligned with my values. I knew that the institution described on the page was precisely that which would manifest in the flesh. I wasn’t disappointed. I knew.

So many schools - domestic and international, even private - are exercises in cynicism: mottos in place of substance; aspirations masking grade inflation. The teachers do their best, of course, but the machinery of bureaucratic process defiles their souls. When they emerge from the school day, their humanity can seem diminished, the assault on their dignity sometimes intolerable.

Behaviour, in particular, is to be borne. Be it students or their parents, respect for authority seems hopelessly absent; melted into nostalgia for once-glimpsed better days.

Yet Holyport is the antidote which says that education lives; that respect lives; that learning lives; that teaching is a noble vocation and community is the spirit that raises the child.

Inequality is a fact of life, but Holyport doesn’t wallow in grievance nor self-defeating envy. It dreams, it imagines, it reaches out to those who can help so that life can be an adventure for all who dare. It is precisely what education can and should be when all play their part: the government funds, the community dreams, the noblesse oblige, the parents build and the child embraces. Together they create a school; that which can only be when we trust the other to let it happen.

So to conclude. Working at Holyport has been more than employment or a pleasure or a worthwhile foray into innovation. It has given me faith — in the power of education to inspire and the possibility of a better world we can build together.