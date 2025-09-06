[Image: Our current logo. Completely open to new submissions from a technological person in the know.]

Guerre and Shalom is the new publishing house for sane liberals. [For American readers, “liberal” is not a synonym of “left wing”.]

As you are no doubt aware, Guerre and Shalom is starting to serialise books on political philosophy, Western Civilisation and international affairs. Our aim is to give an opportunity for liberal democratic, pro-Western thinkers to publish their manuscripts in an era of Trumpist-style authoritarianism on one hand and ultra-left Palestinianism on the other. In this environment, the sane defender of Western Civilisation has nowhere to turn and we provide a publishing service for those falling within the formerly normal, liberal, Overton Window.

Currently we are serialising Pax Arabica, Ten Lies that killed Democracy, Genocide of the English Language and Pure Jewish Anger: A post-10/7 poetry anthology. We will soon be featuring "Jesus at Babi Yar" among other titles.

We are an equal opportunity publisher with writers coming from a variety of ethnic backgrounds, religions and countries. We currently have writers of Indian, British, European, North American, Jewish, Afghan and Kurdish origin on our writing team as well as scribes dwelling as far afield as Singapore and Costa Rica. Apologists for terrorism, however, need not apply.

At this point in time, we do not seek exclusivity in the sense of preventing authors from subsequently finding a hardback publisher. Nonetheless, it is expected that Guerre and Shalom be the first port of call for publication and that, during the serialization period, the book only be available on our website.

We offer a fair contractual package, whereby the proceeds of paid subscriptions are shared between the editor (ie myself) and the publishing author. Authors will be aware that, unless they are JK Rowling or Tom Holland, they will be unlikely to make significant money out of hardback publishing. By contrast, my friend Ashok, who has only just begun publishing “Ten Lies that killed Democracy”, has already made more money in one Substack article than I have in my entire history of Amazon self-publishing. His preface has already achieved nearly 7000 views. That’s why the Guerre and Shalom Publishing House is worth it in a financial sense.

Furthermore, in return for publishing your work - which you may struggle to publish in hardback due to the current political climate - you will receive a fantastic service. I will personally edit and improve your work and ensure appropriate marketing. We will arrange podcasts and so on to improve your visibility. Guerre and Shalom has an extremely prestigious readership base, including professionals from the worlds of politics, media and - yes - the publishing industry. If your work is really up to scratch, then you might find yourself in print in a well-known Publishing House. Otherwise, if your views are too hot to handle, at least the Great and the Good will have seen your work and it may influence their actions in the real world.

In order to use this publishing service, your first action will be to sign up as a paid subscriber. Only those who pay the very generous subscription fee will have their work considered for publication. This is also the case for those who wish to submit a guest article. Secondly, your writing will need to be of exceptional quality. Thirdly you will need to be an unequivocal supporter of Western Civilization, not in the sense of geography, but rather in the sense of continuing liberal democracy. Whether you come from the same right or left is of no issue to the Publishing House. There is no requirement that I agree with you.

From the perspective of those readers signing up as paid subscribers (currently £45/$60), your subscription will not only give you the right to imbibe outstanding new books, but will also give you an annual pass to read the entire paywalled contents of Guerre and Shalom. For the price of 1 new hardback book in a standard bookshop, you will have the right to read many new books as well as a range of articles from a range of authors.

Finally, to those members of the audience who only seek to read, but believe in the importance of this initiative in current times, I would urge you to sign up for PATRON status (currently set at £100/$135). The difference between Paid Subscriber and Patron status is not what you get, but what you give. You are the people who will allow the Guerre and Shalom Publishing House to be a going concern in tough financial times. You will be the blessed who defended liberal democracy against those who would seek it harm. Patrons have the right to sponsor individual articles by name and advertise for their own businesses. Thank-you in advance for your support.

So what do we have coming up this week?

Ashok Panikkar will release Chapter 1 of “Ten Lies that killed Democracy”. Daniel will release chapter 7 of “Pax Arabica”. Michelin Star Chef Richard Neat will be interviewed exclusively by Daniel on the secrets of his success… as well as his love for chess! Khalid Salih (former Vice Chancellor of Kurdistan Hewlêr University, advisor to the Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan regional government and Kurdistan government spokesman) will be writing a guest post on Middle Eastern ideology. Former Reuters editor Nachum Kaplan will talk to us about the rights of journalists in times of war. Finally, In “The Hostages Dilemma”, Daniel will explain the psychological roots of the modern Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

If all of that sounds as exciting to you as it does to me please sign up today!

