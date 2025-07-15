[A company that doesn’t make a profit hosting writers who rarely make any money. Oh dear.]

Let us be clear: Substack is the new home for writing.

But let us also be clear: It has problems. Serious, serious problems. Not least that this is the 100th email you’ve received this week. So let’s explore what the issues are and what can be done about them.

Every one of my articles gets between 1000 and 6000 direct views depending on the popularity of the topic. Not a large number in absolute terms, but very decent considering the personalities on my subscriber list. Their details, of course, are strictly confidential, but needless to say that Substack gives the unknown author a viewership unthinkable in previous generations. [Some of these articles are then shared up to 100 times on other platforms garnering an unknown, increased number of viewings.]

By contrast, short of becoming A-list celebrity overnight, no book I could release would ever reach those numbers, especially given some of the topics I choose to talk about. Those mentioning Israel would never be published except by a niche Jewish publisher. The others are insufficiently populist. Given this, I would question the value of editing, re-editing, editing once more, finally finding a publisher, all with the result that 50 people buy the book and 2 read it cover to cover. If I’m lucky, future generations may find my work interesting, but as my recent labour of love for God fortnight proves, intense effort does not lead to likes, shares or support, no matter the importance of the work.

I say none of this to complain, merely to put forward the concerns we all have about the Substack model.

Problems

On one hand, it is clear that Substack is the new home of the written word. The email newsletter model allows for a viewership that moderate to non-existent website traffic could only dream of. However, the platform faces the following, serious problems:

Its algorithmic model is such that it operates as glorified social media. The articles that are spread are rarely those of the greatest quality, but rather those that are an extended version of an X 280 character tweet.

Authors are strongly incentivised to specialize. If you relentlessly tackle the same topic in article after article, you are far more likely to get a regular viewership. At best this leads to needless repetition. At worst it leads to preaching to the choir. Those contributors such as myself who tackle a range of subjects, albeit united by a common defense of Western Civilization, are unlikely to hit the big time. Almost all of my current 81 paid subscribers signed up as a result of five articles out of the ever-increasing total of 323. It would be entirely inaccurate to describe those five as the “best” or the most important. What they share is their rhetorical style and their algorithm-friendly topic. Moreover, my insistence on quality and truth over pandering to a demographic undoubtedly caused a small number of paid subscribers to unsubscribe. They were expecting repetition and it wasn't what they got.

Short and pithy articles, even those of a lower quality, are favored over lengthy essays. Book serialisations are likely to do particularly badly. In a world of incentives, this leads talented authors to question the purpose of writing a book; unfortunate, as I say, given that Substack is the new home of the written word. If the less effort you put, the more money you're going to make, what would you do? Now it's perfectly understandable why the consumer should act this way; after all they don't have an hour to read every one of their emails. But if Substack is the best way for an author to (both) make money and to publish long form material, this is a serious issue that needs to be addressed.

All of which nicely segues onto the following: we all receive too many emails. Even if you were signed up to a mere 10 newsletters, you would be likely to receive 20 long form pieces of writing this week. Imagine that each were groundbreaking and each were well constructed, the committed reader's head would be likely to explode. The email model may be a good method of delivering to a wide audience, but surely we need to find a way to reduce the volume? You can't blame the authors: if they were to publish less, their efforts would likely be forgotten, especially in an ocean of huge competition. Yet a problem it is and a problem that seriously needs to be resolved.

Money Problems

Turning to paid subscriptions, this is perhaps Substack’s most enduring problem and it can be subdivided under several heads:

There is one level of paid subscription for the entire world population, despite the obvious fact that each country suffers a very different level of wealth. Hence we charge the same amount for a well-heeled New Yorker as an impoverished Zambian. Now, If we were to charge at Zambian rates, the Western writer would soon end up bankrupt; so we set the prices at an American level, especially given that, for me at least, they constitute half the audience. This excludes those from poorer countries. For example, I have a particularly loyal follower from Liberia. Quite clearly he is unable to pay a monthly salary just to subscribe to Guerre & Shalom. So naturally I have awarded him a free “paid” subscription. This esteemed gentleman is a teacher. Isn't it rather undignified that he's being given charity on my part? Would it not be better for Substack to allow different rates for different countries? Specifically I would propose each author setting an American price and the platform automatically adjusting the said rate for each individual user according to their country’s GPT per capita. That would be fair and that would be dignified.

In the second place, readers have very little incentive to purchase a paid subscription given the abundance of free material from elsewhere. Speaking personally, only one of my paid subscribers signed up as a result of a paywall. That says everything you need to know about the effectiveness of paywalls for fundraising. Those readers who do end up paying a fee do so not out of necessity, but as a measure of moral support. That support is very much appreciated, but it clearly underlines the ineffectiveness of the Substack model as a means of sustaining a writing career. To those that believe in the advance of human thought, this is a grievously serious problem.

Even those readers who would very much like to pay are torn by the sheer number of publications on offer. To be sure they are happy to pay $80 to support a single author, but the idea of paying $800 to 10 separate authors clearly proves financially unsustainable. Realistically, no consumer is likely to buy more than two paid subscriptions and this level of competition is problematic for any writer who deviates from relentless specialization. Some writers, such as friend of Guerre & Shalom Nachum Kaplan, have taken the approach of reducing their subscriptions to the lowest rate possible. I've tried that method, but personally I’ve found it to be ineffective, with rates of subscription being awfully similar regardless of the price. Furthermore, I've noted that those who pay more tend to value their subscription more, which is to say that they are far more likely to persevere with the content and engage with the material in a serious way. If you only pay $30, it is no great loss to give up at the first sign of deviation from the script.

Solutions

Given the undoubted problems just raised, what solutions do I propose? In respect to the initial issues regarding the quality, quantity and types of articles, I would strongly suggest a review of the hashtag system. Specifically, upon signing up to the platform, the reader should specify what hashtags they are interested in. So for example, if you're signed up to Guerre & Shalom, but upon entering the platform you merely indicated #israel and #democracy, you will only (automatically) be emailed those articles where I have placed one or both of those hashtags next to the article. However, if when signing up to a particular publication, you tick “I want to see all articles”, then for that author alone you will be delivered all their content.

The effect of this will be to automatically reduce the number of emails one receives, but also to expand the audience of the author. For whilst the pro-Israel crowd will only be directed to my Israel articles, those independent, as yet non-subscribers, who have no interest in the goings-on in the Middle East, or perhaps are rooting for the other side, will nonetheless still be directed on Notes to those articles of mine which tally with their preferred hashtags. If #metaphysics is their thing, then they will be directed (only) to my #metaphysics articles on their feed. Furthermore, should they choose to do so, they will subscribe to my publication, but only to receive articles of the type they desire.

In a similar vein, when signing up to the Substack platform, the reader should indicate whether they are interested in short articles (ie extended social media posts), essays and/or books. This will direct the book reader to individual writing that suits them. As it stands, my loyal subscribers have to be interested in Israel and Britain and democracy and philosophy and poetry and polemics and religion and national narrative and… etc and in all manner of written styles. It’s a wonder that I have so many subscribers; but if Substack were to take my suggestion seriously, I could have so many more and so could you.

A New Financial Model

Regarding the financial model, this is what I strongly propose to the Substack board, as an alternative to the variable GDP per capita rates model mentioned above:

All subscribers to the platform should play an obligatory (say) $50, whether they are writers or readers, with the figures adjusted depending on the wealth of the subject country. There will only be paid subscriber status, though with a weekly free trial per publication. Each reader will be able sign up as a paid subscriber to as many publications as they choose. If they choose one only, that writer will get the whole $50. If they choose 50, each writer will get $1. So on and so forth. The accomplished writer will make a lot more money than the $50 they spend and so will make a healthy profit. Even if a hypothetical paid subscriber, who is signed up to 99 other publications, is only paying you 50 cents, the fact will remain that the said writer will earn a lot, lot more than at present. (Of course Substack will get a cut as well, increasing their profits far more than currently. If you don’t mind, I’m not doing the Maths. This example is just illustrative.) The other advantage is that weak writers, unwilling to pay $50 just to read their competitors and unable to capture any paid subscribers of their own, will be forced out the market. This will increase further the wealth of those that remain. Through the hashtag model combined with the “insurance premium” paid subscription model, each reader will receive less emails - and more of the emails they want - from a variety of authors. If they hate everything I say on the Middle East, no problem: They won’t receive those emails!

I truly believe that Substack is the future of (paid) writing for (talented) writers, but the current system is unsustainable for anyone who doesn’t want to churn out social media, AI-generated, repetitive rubbish. I do hope that my considerations are taken on board, if not for me, then for the future of writing. If the powers-that-be continue as they are, true writers will lose the motivation to write, true thinkers will lose the motivation to think and we will enter a dystopia of echo-chamber “pornography” on a grand scale.

Please share, please spread and I should say please subscribe. But I get it. It’s expensive.

