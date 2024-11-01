Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Happydays's avatar
Happydays
Nov 1, 2024Edited

Amazing rewriting of the declaration of independence. In these days of division it will be ignored. Shame.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
Ruth 🟦's avatar
Ruth 🟦
Nov 2, 2024

Bravo. I particularly like the part about severing ties with foreign authoritarians. I voted for the candidate who will continue and strengthen our alliances with other democracies. Thankful Congress protected NATO from unilateral withdrawal by a president w/o Congressional approval.

Will read your version of the Declaration again later & compare to the original.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture