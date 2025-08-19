Japanese Imperial General Maresuke Nogi (1849 – 1912) was an accomplished war poet. The verse reproduced below was written in response to the death of his two sons during the Russo-Japanese War, one of whom perished under his command at Port Arthur. He and his wife ultimately committed ritual suicide after the passing of the Meiji Emperor in 1912.

This short, but profound, work reminds us that war, though most grievously affecting innocent civilians, also cuts down a generation of young soldiers in the flower of their youth. The suffering of the soldiers and their families must never be forgotten. It is they that defend civilization so that we may breathe the air of freedom. It is they that are buried prematurely never having experienced the full glory of life.

The death of soldiers touches every corner of society up to and including the children of the very generals who are conducting the war itself. None are immune.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Imperial troops, a million strong, conquered an arrogant enemy; But siege and field warfare left a mountain of corpes. Ashamed, what face can I show to old parents? How many men have returned this day of triumphal song?

The unimaginable grief of General Nogi has been replicated in more recent times. We are particularly reminded of the tragedy that overcame Israeli General and former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot. Although he formed part of the original Gaza War cabinet, he too was not spared the rod of mourning.