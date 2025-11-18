Guerre and Shalom

Very true, from all I have read it is overwhelmingly impressive. There have been books before which had documented colonialism, conquest, assimilation, appropriation as an unfortunately recurring phenomenon in history - in which "The West" played a comparably minor role - , or publications specifically depicting Arab/Muslim colonialism and rightly describing it as the most devastating and (to this day) longest-lasting instance of colonialism and enslavement (especially Tidiane N'Diaye/ "The Veiled Genocide (!)"), and the justified fear of it is erroneously and inaccurately labeled "Islamophobia," as if it was a kind of "racism" and unfounded fear.

One can only hope that this book will help to at least soften these one-sided and unfounded views, and that it will be translated into as many languages ​​as possible.

👏👏👏

