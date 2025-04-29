There are times in life where you look death in the eye; not directly, but half-perceived, as if in hellish shadows. You smile serenely as the tsunami approaches, calming your family, claiming yourself; but the devil knows the truth.

Monday, 17:00. The bell tolled ominously as if to signal the coming of the storm. We stood but twenty-four hours away from Armageddon. As the famous dictum recounts, civilization teeters 3 square meals away from revolution. But if anything that saying is lacking; restrained as if not to curse the author. For at that moment, revolution would have come as a blessing; a welcome respite from starvation.

When the computer screen turned black, it foretold naught but normality. How many times had we seen this magician trick before; the lights going dim only for ultimate resurrection? But this was no repetition, no tedious rehearsal of the lights briefly gone. For la luz remained extinguished. The game began so frivolously, continued grimly in earnest.

In the thrilling luminosity of a Spanish afternoon, the world appeared unchanged; the emergency light a mere tokenistic symbol of supposed difference. Lessons continued as before, though more in the manner our parents would have been accustomed. Exercise books, reading, tests on material known as paper. Food freshly cooked remained hot as if a sarcastic parting goodbye to our world of plenty; the Last Supper made manifest on our valedictory sunny lunchtime. Children reacquainting themselves with the physical were becalmed; their sails windless in the wastelands of the Pacific. But just as an untroubled ship is marooned without gust-force to help her on her way, so we were about to begin our Heaven-kissed entrapment. If the wind never came again, from where would we feed? Every sip taken was a belated reminder of our much-missed gratitude. Our future seemed on the brink.

At that early hour, luncheon just taken and children playing carelessly In the midday Sun, we stood far from a moment of panic. Teachers dined in joviality and news of a nationwide blackout - recently discovered - was spoken of in tones unfitting for our possible future. It had seemed like the week before confinement, children going home before the end of the day, confusion and novelty uncomfortably joined. But the reality of oncoming disaster had yet to sink in. This, if it persisted, would have made of those pandemic days a nostalgic memory. To merely be locked down, bombarded with rules, complaining with civility and concerned for our relatives, would have been the nursery to this coming University of Life.

Without electricity, how would we cook, preserve our food, look after our sick? How would we communicate or even know what was going on? How could we do anything at all? Our phones were running out of charge, the internet had long gone and soon the panic would begin setting in. The end of civilization as we knew it was advancing with every hour. To be sure humanity had survived worse than this. In those heady days before electricity - centuries past and long forgotten - there had been a human race. Empires had risen and fallen; mighty Kings had ruled and polymaths had thought great thoughts. It had been possible once, but would it be possible again? For those skills were lost long ago. Who among us can light a fire, scavenge for food, locate a candle? These skills, in our times, are but mere entertainment; understood by the few who show them off for profit, but painfully lacking in the uneducated, educated populace.

As of 17:30, calmness still reigned. Enquiries were made of neighbors long unspoken to; nervous smiles abounded; but, for the moment, all remained still. Yet in the back of our threatened minds, we perceived the oncoming storm; our unwelcome fate should the chaos persist until morning.

Commuters stuck on trains and trapped on the metro. Accidents on the untraffic-lighted streets. Hospital operations under emergency lighting. Supermarkets shuttered. These were but the foretaste of the coming Apocalypse; a civilizational disaster but glimpsed on the panicked, end of the world stricken, aisles of Mercadona. We were 24 unhyperbolic hours from disaster.

This was chaos on a nationwide scale. Surely someone in this whole blasted country knew what to do? Surely some over-examined bureaucrat would identify the cause and roll out the solution? That was the hope in the back of our minds; the flickering certainty that made the stoic rest assured. But as the hours passed, our confidence waned. It never extinguished itself, but we doubted. Glimpsed through our granite-faced exteriors, the terror of society-wide ignorance remained uncomfortably persistent.

17:40. The microwave light. At first unnoticed, it soon illuminated my understanding. The lights were back! Our daily lives of complacency could continue unabated, celebrated with a beer on the careless patios of the city. But the lesson was understood: if only for a moment; if only until the final character of this article is penned. We that rely so nonchalantly on technology are vulnerable. We that denude ourselves of skills may yet pay a terrible price. We that party as if we’ll live forever are one day away from unforeseen extinction.

Our entire existence is complacency. Our freedoms, our democracy, our communities, our safety and our very lives are built on glass. We search for certainty, comically in vain. We rely on ourselves, ignorant of our ignorance. We forget our neighbours, though they are our salvation. Drunken on presentist hedonism, we forget our good fortune - and the work we must do to preserve it.

Yesterday the wake up call came. And it has already been forgotten.