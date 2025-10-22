Making your Substack take off!

We've just passed Guerre and Shalom’s two year anniversary and the project’s starting to take off. It's developed from being a source of pocket money to a badly-paid job (but a job nonetheless). The next stage, of course, is for it to transform from a badly-paid job into a well-paid job. Nonetheless, I've reached the fortunate position of being able to give readers some advice. So without any further ado, let us explore the 10 rules for succeeding on Substack.

1. You need to be good at writing.

This might sound like a statement of the bleeding obvious, but far too many “writers” haven't got the message. The base problem is that writing is a skill that everyone can do — at least to a level of competence. It's not like computer programming or economic analysis or being able to rewire a plug (!), where only a small percentage of the population are able to master the skill. We all went to school. Most of us went to University. We can all put coherent sentences together. Unfortunately, that's not enough to succeed. It's a bit like me saying that I made a fantastic cottage pie yesterday morning so now I'm ready to open a new restaurant. I’m not. And that is the message that so many Substack contributors fail to understand.

Here's the litmus test. Set yourself the task of writing a cover letter to a new employer. One time do it with the help of Chatgpt, entering in the relevant data and letting artificial intelligence work its magic. Then write your own version completely independently. Ask your friend which letter is better. Only if your independently written script beats the competition are you good enough to write on Substack. Chatgpt’s version will be professional, extremely competently written and tick all the main boxes. An 18 year old may well feel that the computer-produced letter cannot be bettered. But, of course, it can. A writer has the magic spark. That special Je ne sais quoi. In a battle between man and the computer, the former will win hands down.

The latest chapter of Ashok Panikkar’s “Ten Lies that killed Democracy” is here for Paid Subscribers:

2. If you’re nice to other people. they’ll be nice to you.

We may all have our individual Substack, but writing here isn't an individual pastime. Unless you already have an extremely large base of pre-assembled supporters, there is no way that you can succeed without help. You will need larger Substacks to feature your work and your “competitors” to recommend you. You will also need to feature the writing of The Talented Unknown. If you're nice to people on the way up they'll be nice to you on the way down.

The true Substack professional will collaborate with other projects that are connected to their own but distinct in important ways. It's like a Venn diagram. If you and the other person cover exactly the same material, why would a subscriber sign up to both? If your material is ideologically contradictory, you’ll surely offend your subscriber base. The strongest collaborations will come between Substacks of similar sizes. They will be able to advertise your work and you will be able to advertise them in turn. It's excellent marketing without having to pay for it.

Collaborative competition, though it sounds oxymoronic, is actually essential on this platform. There isn't a fixed pie; as with all good economic policy, the pie can increase and wealth along with it. If your collaborative competitor starts posting four times a week, you'll start posting four times a week. If they charge x and they meet with success, you'll learn from them. You'll push each other to ever greater heights and in the process knock out of the race those Substacks we which should never have been here in the first place. Given you can't really make a loss on Substack, the weak will survive, but not as a going concern.

The fundamental point is that you learn what works from your most successful collaborative competitors. You are training partners and by pushing each other to your limits, you can both win an Olympic medal.

The latest chapter of Daniel Clarke-Serret’s “PAX ARABICA” is here for Paid Subscribers:

3. It’s a Business

Writers often think of themselves as idealistic and pure. The idea of asking for a paid subscription feels dirty and any article asking for money makes them cringe. It’s part of our societal illness which condemns businessmen as greedy and money as the root of all evil. You'll often see Substacks which praise themselves for offering all their content for free. They think of themselves as purer than pure. Strangely enough though, they don't expect to go into a restaurant and be given a juicy rump steak on the house, so the fact that they give away their lovingly produced prose on the cheap shows that they don't really value their own writing nor writing as a whole. They prefer us to die starving but in a state of idealistic perfection. Even medieval monks were patronized generously for their life of anti-materialistic seclusion, so why must the modern writer be condemned to penury?

Offering free content is a perfectly legitimate strategy as long as its goal is to actually make money through enlisting the support of sympathetic readers. What isn’t legitimate is to sink the entire writing profession through your breaching of Union ranks. If the only reason you're writing is to soothe your soul, you are perfectly within your rights to write a private diary or join a poetry-reading club. But some of us believe that writing is of immense value and that writing should pay as much as the latest beauty product or Netflix film. Please be conscious of this.

Just like any business, you need to prospect for clients, send personalized emails, create a sense of community, reply to subscriptions with thank you notes, make seasonal offers, price realistically, create an exceptional service and so on and so forth. A businessman isn't just an ageing old white man in a suit sitting around a boardroom table or a hippie couple that have just opened yet another a café. In the 21st century, we live in a knowledge economy and this platform is a means for the knowledge-based entrepreneur to hone their trade. Nonetheless, the age old rules of business still apply and anyone who feels that they're above making money has completely the wrong mindset. For only if you make money and increase influence can your ideas spread. And if you're not in the game of spreading innovative thought, what are you doing here?

None of the above is to say that you should put all your work behind a paywall. That would be foolish and counter-productive. In the first place, if you don't advertise your wares, how can you expect to drum up new business. Secondly, a proportion of your followership will have been with you long before you joined this platform. There is something mildly immoral about taking away what you’ve led them to expect will always be free. Many of these people will have been your only viewers in the early days of your Stack. They deserve some loyalty. For them, at least, there does need to be some free material as a reward for their long years of followership.

Furthermore, the Substack monetary rate is a blunt instrument. It fails to take into account the differing income rates of far-flung countries. It is unreasonable to expect an African farmer to pay as much as an American billionaire. The solution is offer a ko-fi link where such folk can choose a lower rate of their choice and you can comp them a subscription. In extremis, where a loyal poor follower is unable to pay a dime, you can comp them gratis. Ultimately though, nobody wants to be a charity case. Everyone should and does want to contribute to the community. Giving them the option of a self-set rate is a way of providing them with human dignity and you a tiny bit more income.

Part 1 of Daniel Clarke-Serret’s Poetry Anthology “Pure Jewish Anger” is here for Paid Subscribers:

4. Offer a Service

The most important difficulty faced by Substack newbies is when to put work behind a paywall and most importantly why. In a world where so much writing is free, why should they pay for you? A common rookie’s mistake it's just to put up a paywall on random posts. It's fair to say that that strategy won't work. If you do it too much, the customer will just unsubscribe. If you do it once in a blue moon, they'll survive without your paywalled post and just look forward to the next free offering.

Until you can answer the question “when would I pay?”, don't expect anyone else to. Naturally, you may get some (very little) early paid support, but these people will be writing a cheque in spite of your paywalled material and not because of it. They merely find your work important and wish it to continue. Unfortunately, sympathetic charity is not a long term business model.

So, I ask again, “why would anyone pay?” The answer is as obvious as an answer to an A level Business Studies question: because you're offering a valuable service. It can take a long time to work out what that service is and that's for you as an individual Substacker to work out. It took me nearly two years. I identified a need: a space for liberal democratic, pro-Western writers to publish their book material which would otherwise be rejected by woke, mainstream, anti-Israel publishers. I identified the win-win scenario: that this would be financially beneficial both for me and for the published guest authors; indeed it would be far more beneficial for them than if they went to a hardback publisher. Finally, I gave the reader a reason to pay: They would be able to read books that they otherwise would not be able to read about subjects they want to read about at an extremely low annual price. All this would be in the context of a pro-western, liberal democratic publication that is so badly needed in the current climate. In so doing I've created a community of similarly minded wandering souls.

The service I provided didn't end there. I would edit their manuscripts. I would make myself responsible for advertising. All they had to do to submit a book or guest article would be to subscribe as paid in the first place. Finally, writer and readers would have a reason to pay me a fee. That is the long-winded process you need to go through. Create a service.

Michelin Star Chef Richard Neat is shortly to release his book “Observations from the Kitchen” exclusively on Guerre and Shalom (for paid subscribers). Here is his recent interview with our publication:

5. Be patient. Work hard.

None of the aforementioned will happen overnight. You'll start off lost, wondering what service you can possibly offer in a world of freebies. Before you even get to that stage you will be severely disheartened. You'll spend 9 months minimum writing lovingly produced material the very few people will read and even less will share. You'll curse all those famous writers from Salman Rushdie to Konstantin Kistin to a fellow called Gurwinder who seem to magically obtain over 3,000 likes per post.

At this point you'll need to ask yourself a question: Do you actually like writing? And a second: Do you actually like spreading ideas? if you don't - and you're only in it for the glory - this would be the time to stop. If, however, you have a natural talent and a work ethic for the hard graft ahead, just keep on plugging away thinking of ever greater ideas and writing in evermore flowing prose. Although at the beginning you thought you were writing great essays - and they were compared to those that can be produced by the general population - you'll find that you are soon embarassed by your original offerings. You’ll realize that two years ago you weren't really that good at all.

The reason that you're not experiencing success so far is not because you're unrecognized, but because you're not good enough. For sure, you have potential: that's why you have 600 views. But you're far from the finished product. The money will finally come when you have changed.

The second reason that you weren't successful in the beginning is because you didn't write enough. You thought you did. You believed that your one pretty good essay per week was sufficient to make your Substack a hit. It WAS pretty good and it was far better than your Mum could produce. But the top people (without a previous following) need to craft their trade so that innovative thought, beautiful production and a regular service are second nature. You’ll get there, but be patient. In the end, other people will want to write for YOU.

Rabbi Eli Kavon is shortly to release his book “Jesus at Babi Yar” exclusively on Guerre and Shalom (for paid subscribers). Here is his latest article:

6. Don’t write what other people want you to write. Write what you’re interested in and what you know about.

It’s the perennial question. What should my Substack be about? Should it be specialized in one particular subject or should it touch a wide range of well-research issues? Should it be about current affairs or should it be purely about some matter of niche, academic interest?

There isn’t a right answer, but by jove there are wrong answers. You're perfectly within your rights to choose a matter of popular current affairs, specialize in it and be the go-to location for analysis of Trump or the Gaza conflict. Such specialization is, of course, legitimate, but be warned: you need to be good at it and to know what you're talking about. Competition is fierce.

What you may not do, however, is start with a niche idea (in which you are expert and interested), realise that no-one is liking your posts (because no-one does at first for any of us), then in panic quickly turn to the Middle East or Trump for peer validation and early success. Overwhelmed with easy “likes” you'll believe that you're doing a great job, when in fact you're playing to the gallery with mediocrity. You'll rack up free subscribers quickly, but no one will sign up as paid. Why would they when they can get expert analysis from Nachum Kaplan, Andrew Fox or Michael Oren? What makes you special? Why would they shell on their hard earned dollars for you? That’s right…we’re back to that question of expertise and service.

Realising that they’ve prostituted themselves for easy likes, they'll quickly turn their pen back to book writing or philosophy or whatever the damn thing it says in the title of their Substack! Unfortunately, it's too late. No-one will read a word they have to say. Their fly-by-night free subscribers will abandon them the moment they start talking about Ancient Frankish history and their small, but previously committed, Ancient Frankish history base will abandon them because they have strong views on the Middle East which differ from those of the author. What a mistake!

If you are the expert on some obscure issue, you're never going to have thousands of subscribers, but you, nonetheless, have a chance to make money. This is your strategy: get as many people to sign up who are interested in the Corn Laws, become a close-knit community and get them all to sign up as paid. They will, you know —because you’re the expert. Just remember Rule 5: Be patient, work hard. And just because you have a PhD, doesn't mean that you know jack shit about Israel.

Human rights and international law expert Shlomo Levin is soon to release his book “The United Nations on Trial” exclusively on Guerre and Shalom. Here is his previous guest article:

7. Make it relevant, but eternal

Let us just say a little bit more about the issue of current affairs. Current affairs are important. They make whatever you are saying relevant to the reader. Abstract reflections on the philosophy of Plato are unlikely to get much support because the reader will be rightly asking: what the hell has this got to do with me?

Nonetheless, an exclusive focus on current affairs is a big mistake. In the worst case scenario, you will be fourth-rate hack from which the reader will learn nothing. Merely repeating what you read in the newspaper, which the reader themselves has already read this morning, will expose you as a wannabe journalist without a point. Given that journalists themselves are often inaccurate (to put it mildly), your repetition of their lies/omissions/laziness makes you a less than critical source. If even The Times of Israel doesn't know what is happening in Gaza and The Guardian knows less, why do you expect anyone to believe your third hand analysis? Unless you have smuggled yourself inside Khan Younis, your hearsay reportage will be less than welcome.

Yet even if you manage to provide expert analysis of the facts we do actually know, the problem with current affairs writing is that it quickly goes out of date. Your predictions, though credible, may soon turn out to be false. In common parlance, today's newspaper is tomorrow's fish and chip wrapping. Now if you're lucky enough to work for the Jerusalem Post or Ynet, then you're getting paid to supplement tomorrow's fast food paraphernalia. It’s your job. But if you’re struggling on Substack, it makes little sense to waste your time beautifully crafting an essay that will be redundant by next week.

The best work, in my humble opinion, is that which combines ancient wisdom and researched history with current events. It's fine - even welcome - to talk about Plato so long as you connect it with the present day. Indeed your breadth of knowledge will add new insight to our current perspective. That way you get the best of both worlds. The reader will become enlightened about something which interests them, but your allusions to human learning make your work of continuing value.

The question I always ask myself is this: will this piece of work still be read in 5 years time? If the answer is no - either because it will be of no interest or because it's out of date - then there's no point in writing it. Why? Because if you know that the value of your work will soon be diminished, you will have no reason to scribe it lovingly. High quality writing has to potentially be of lasting value if you intend it to be eternal.

Senior Kurdish official, government advisor and academic Khaled Salih is soon to release his book “Kurdistan: Let it Be” exclusively on Guerre and Shalom (for paid subscribers). Here is his previous guest article:

8. Seek truth, not validation

In my own personal case, it’s been a long, slow, but rewarding process to discover what this Substack is actually about. It’s been a two years struggle to define my identity. I’ve had plenty of opportunity to follow the likes. I've received posts with more than 100 reactions and a weaker person would have tried to replicate more of the same. Let's be honest: we all love validation. Yet I've made it clear moral decision. I will always follow the truth and this philosophy has finally paid off.

What do I mean by the truth? I don't mean to say that I am omnipotent figure with a God’s eye view of reality— merely that I’ve consistently ask myself the following questions:

Am I writing this piece because it needs to be written or because I want to increase my subscriber base?

Am I saying what I actually believe or am I frightened about losing subscribers?

Am I concerned more with what the reader wants to read then what actually needs to be said?

On many occasions, I've made the conscious decision to deliberately piss off my fan base. I've been aware that I'm going to lose subscribers, but I act anyway to send the clear message that I'm authentic. For example, I follow effusive praise of Israel's conduct in Iran with an excoriating critique of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I'm aware that some of my readers may agree and some may disagree. That's just fine: as a classical liberal I believe in free debate. But, through my actions, I've been sending the message that I'm more concerned with losing my integrity than losing money. In the very short time, I may lose out, but in the long term I get a committed group of important subscribers, who know that, whether they agree with me or not on any particular issue, I'm not a fake.

This is the best advice I can possibly give: lose subscribers early. Once you've made it clear to your followership that you're not a propaganda tool, those that will remain will respect you and value your opinions. They may not agree; but they won't have a hissy fit and leave just because you didn't follow the party line. Your supporters will be your supporters and not merely the supporters of a particular issue.

In the end, you’ll win. In the end, you’ll find your identity. In my case, I've achieved my objectives. Possibly uniquely among all political Substacks, I have a diverse base of readers who encompass both the centre-left and the centre-right, those who voted for Trump through gritted teeth and those who proudly voted Democrat, those who would support Likud despite it all and those who believe that it's time for Netanyahu to go, those who praise the British Empire and those would denounce it. And so on and so forth. What we share in common is a belief in the maintenance of liberal democracy; a belief in the importance of respectful debate as the root of any democratic Society. I’ve broken the echo chamber. I've achieved this by seeking the truth at all times.

Guerre and Shalom is the home of important guest writers, including senior political-military personalities General Yoav Gallant (Israel) and Lieutenant Colonel Tom Tugendhat MP (UK):

9. Remember you are being read by important (but humble) people.

Never forget that writing for Substack is a privilege. Especially if, like me, you write about politics and political philosophy. Of course it would be highly irregular for me to reveal my subscriber list - such information is confidential - but needless to say I have the honor of swimming in esteemed company. As the premier social media site ( if you want to describe it as such) we are communing with that small section of society that likes to think and has the capacity to act. In all of human history, no small person such as myself has been accorded such an honor with such (relative) ease.

This is a privilege and a responsibility. If important people are reading my work and may - however subliminally - be being influenced by it, then I have a duty to be thoughtful and responsible in my prose. I may not incite. I may not spread hate. If I feel that a particular group are worthy of opprobrium, then I am better make pretty damn sure that it's justified and I'm speaking real facts. Success, therefore, is not measured by the pounds in my pocket; however important they are as a sign of the value of writing. Success is the unprecedented opportunity to make a difference. I don't expect any of my distinguished readers to credit me personally for any actions they take in response to my prose; the mere knowledge that I am an active and not a passive participant is success enough.

This point cannot be emphasized enough. The reason people go on marches through London it's because they're painfully aware that they cannot make a difference. The Palestinian flag they are waving is a sign of their impotence in the face of global forces they don't understand. They are misguided, but at the heart of many of their actions, is a frustrated desire to make a change – to stop all war and killing.

On this Substack, I actually have the opportunity that they are lacking — however tangentially, I can make a difference. That's an honour. That’s a privilege.

I have the gatekeeping responsibility to showcase writers who can finally have their views aired for the world to listen to. Once more: It’s an honour and a privilege.

Sometimes, these important people email me directly. Some of them have appeared as guest writers on my publication. You can't imagine is how humble they are. Although I, as a mere plebeian, am star struck by their presence, they act as normal people with normal struggles who just happened to have achieved extraordinary things through their hard work. When they choose to ask lowly me for advice, I get a touch of imposter syndrome. I shouldn’t, for what I’m beginning to grasp is that Substack is the home of people who’ve actually achieved something in the public sphere.

If you are incapable of humility, you cannot succeed on this platform. You are in a community of change makers.

Guerre and Shalom is the home of those that involved in the biggest debates from the defence of liberal democracy to the Middle Eastern crisis. See the following guest articles from Peter Biro and Einat Wilf:

10. Invest. In the end, you’ll get people to work for you.

As with all businesses and with all achievers of success, it starts difficult, but your investment is rewarded. In the beginning, few will read your work and you'll be lucky if anyone's subscribes as paid in the first 9 months. I barely achieved 4 (and one left)! Ultimately though, a tipping point will come when the continuance of the publication is sustainable.

If, from applying all the above rules, you attain a stellar reputation, then your erstwhile “rivals” will want to write for you. Knowing that they're unable to produce the rate of writing required, but aware that their ideas are sparkling and that their prose is of wonderful quality, they will want to showcase their wares on your successful publication. It's a win-win scenario. They will achieve new subscribers, free advertising and increased recognition. You will acquire a reliable, talented, occasional employee who comes without a price tag —a perfect symbiotic relationship. This way you can maintain the quality while increasing the output. You can allow your readers to hear from a range of voices. You can become your readers’ essential daily newspaper. And as a quid pro quo, you can return the favour.

You give. You get. You succeed. Your business - yes it’s a business - will grow.

Bonus 11. Use a dictation device. You can write far quicker!

I hope that you’ve all learnt something from my experience on Substack. I'm more than happy to give this knowledge away for free, for as I said in rule two, only when you're willing to give, will you achieve anything here.

Please subscribe: Help us to serve you.