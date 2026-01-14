I, like you, am cheering the Iranian protesters on. Revolutions may not have a good track record, but here, at least, we know that the alternative can’t be any worse. Nonetheless, this is the Middle East, so it’s time to ask some tough questions:

1) If the regime were to fall, who do we think would take the reins of power? The students? The liberals? The feminists? Or those with the guns and organisation?

2) Would the former enemies of the Shah be happy to see his son back on the throne?

3) Would the ethnic minorities of Iran be happy to see Persian domination?

4) The Kurds, the Azeris and a large slice of the Iranian Persian population are friends of Israel. Unfortunately they are not necessarily friends of each other. If the Kurds were to demand autonomy or the Azeris were to call for reunification with Azerbaijan, what would/should Israel’s position be? It’s a no-win situation for the Jewish State in terms of its public positioning.

5) If Iran were to miraculously become a flourishing, liberal democracy with an enlightened foreign policy (far more likely than in Iraq, but still unlikely), wouldn’t Turkey just step into the breach as the expansionist, Islamist power seeking to destroy Israel?

6) If Iran suddenly became a friend of Israel (a real possibility depending on the new regime), wouldn’t the Gulf Arabs automatically lose interest in the Abraham Accords? (After all, they would no longer be united with the Jewish State through a common enemy.) Or would economic and national interests will the day?

7) Will Iran be the first “Muslim country” to break feel of Islam? Even under the current regime, and according to its own statistics on Mosque building, secularism is rampant. Would an end to the Ayatollahs turn Islam at most into a mere private, spiritual faith? Or even more radically into a rejected, outdated relict of Arab imperialism? Are the Iranian people not only rebelling against the regime, but against the Arab-imported theology that has shackled their historic nation? Should today’s events not be framed as a revolt against Pax Arabica, Sayid Qutb and his disciple the Ayatollah Khomeini?

8) Does Donald Trump still want the Nobel Peace Prize?

9) Some Iranian organisations say that up to 12,000 people have been killed, a huge proportion of the total Gazan war dead in just one week. Given that words have lost all meaning, does this constitute a “genocide” in the eyes of the human rights establishment?

10) We don’t know exactly what’s happening in Iran just like we didn’t know exactly what was happening in Gaza. Once more, why is it so hard for commentators to admit their ignorance?

