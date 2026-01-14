Guerre and Shalom

9h

I suspect in the end the paymasters of the illiberal left have had their funding cut off. Just like anitWest bots are no longer functioning on social media with the Iranian internet blackout. The banks that handed out the monies used to foment unrest in the West are no longer functioning as well.

The entire uprising in Iran turns the narrative of the "progressive left" on its head. The people are getting rid of the Islamists who the BBC and their ilk treat are the good guys. (I cant even with that bit of ridiculous crap.) So they come up with reasons not to report.

Just like the protesting keffiyeh clad students and teachers have suddenly decided they don't know enough about the situation so they are quiet too.

Where is the human rights establishment? Where is Amal Clooney and her erstwhile gang including Keir Starmer?

Their silence not only shows their hypocrisy but it shows their judenhass. History will not write well of them and it shouldn't.

4h

Excellent questions! (But I can answer one question for sure: Yes, Donald Trump still wants the Nobel Peace Prize.) In fact, I can't help but wonder (and I say this as someone without an ounce of TDS) if the reason he is snubbing Machado in Venezuela is because of jealousy that she won the Nobel Peace Prize instead of him.

